Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) has decreased by -0.60 when compared to last closing price of 13.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) is above average at 2.57x. The 36-month beta value for ESTE is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESTE is $24.43, which is $11.13 above than the current price. The public float for ESTE is 74.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.65% of that float. The average trading volume of ESTE on June 09, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE stock saw an increase of 10.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.31% and a quarterly increase of -2.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.09% for ESTE’s stock, with a -4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

ESTE Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw -6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Anderson Robert John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Mar 17. After this action, Anderson Robert John now owns 816,009 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $58,750 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Robert John, the President and CEO of Earthstone Energy Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Anderson Robert John is holding 811,009 shares at $57,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.66 for the present operating margin

+61.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at +26.69. The total capital return value is set at 40.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), the company’s capital structure generated 64.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.28. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.