e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 95.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) by analysts is $107.09, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of ELF was 998.56K shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 103.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

ELF’s Market Performance

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has experienced a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.70% rise in the past month, and a 49.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for ELF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.70% for ELF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 68.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +20.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.82. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 92.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from FIELDS MANDY J, who sale 16,024 shares at the price of $106.72 back on Jun 07. After this action, FIELDS MANDY J now owns 108,874 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $1,710,081 using the latest closing price.

WOLFORD RICHARD G, the Director of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 36,773 shares at $107.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that WOLFORD RICHARD G is holding 22,143 shares at $3,940,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +10.63. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.