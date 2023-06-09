Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) by analysts is $14.00, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for DX is 45.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of DX was 1.08M shares.

DX) stock’s latest price update

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.50 in relation to its previous close of 11.97. However, the company has experienced a 4.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DX’s Market Performance

DX’s stock has risen by 4.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.87% and a quarterly drop of -3.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Dynex Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for DX’s stock, with a -6.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.20. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 402,634 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -35.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.