Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) has gone up by 10.71% for the week, with a 15.29% rise in the past month and a -5.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.25% for DLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.88% for DLNG’s stock, with a -4.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is 2.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DLNG is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is $4.00, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for DLNG is 17.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On June 09, 2023, DLNG’s average trading volume was 32.26K shares.

DLNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) has increased by 8.98 when compared to last closing price of 2.56.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLNG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DLNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DLNG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2022.

DLNG Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLNG rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Dynagas LNG Partners LP saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.44 for the present operating margin

+41.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynagas LNG Partners LP stands at +40.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.