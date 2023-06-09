Dover Corporation (DOV) Stock Records -5.23% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Dover Corporation (DOV) has gone up by 5.36% for the week, with a -0.23% drop in the past month and a -5.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.15% for DOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for DOV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dover Corporation (DOV) is $165.33, which is $20.52 above the current market price. The public float for DOV is 139.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOV on June 09, 2023 was 861.96K shares.

DOV) stock’s latest price update

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV)’s stock price has plunge by -0.88relation to previous closing price of 143.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.53. In addition, Dover Corporation saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 17,769 shares at the price of $139.03 back on Jun 06. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 54,569 shares of Dover Corporation, valued at $2,470,424 using the latest closing price.

Cerepak Brad M, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corporation, sale 34,972 shares at $143.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Cerepak Brad M is holding 73,878 shares at $5,009,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corporation stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corporation (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dover Corporation (DOV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.