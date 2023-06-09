Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 8.35. However, the company has experienced a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is $8.41, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for DSEY is 313.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DSEY on June 09, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

DSEY’s Market Performance

DSEY’s stock has seen a 0.24% increase for the week, with a 0.85% rise in the past month and a 2.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.50% for Diversey Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for DSEY’s stock, with a 33.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSEY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DSEY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DSEY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

DSEY Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 96.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.