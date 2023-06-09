DermTech Inc.’s (DMTK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DMTK stock has gone up by 12.35%, with a monthly gain of 2.17% and a quarterly plunge of -26.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for DermTech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.15% for DMTK’s stock, with a -21.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) by analysts is $5.10, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for DMTK is 29.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.76% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of DMTK was 369.97K shares.

DMTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) has jumped by 9.73 compared to previous close of 2.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 59.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Dobak John, who sale 1,559 shares at the price of $3.26 back on Mar 13. After this action, Dobak John now owns 698,693 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $5,082 using the latest closing price.

Sun Kevin M, the Chief Financial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 514 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Sun Kevin M is holding 298,294 shares at $1,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -82.20, with -59.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.