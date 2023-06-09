Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.

The public float for DARE is 83.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DARE on June 09, 2023 was 193.96K shares.

DARE) stock’s latest price update

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. However, the company has seen a -3.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DARE’s Market Performance

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has seen a -3.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.56% decline in the past month and a 1.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for DARE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.16% for DARE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0043. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 18.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Equity return is now at value -162.20, with -69.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.