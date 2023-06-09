CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, CBAY stock has gone up by 0.11%, with a monthly decline of -10.74% and a quarterly surge of 4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for CBAY’s stock, with a 45.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is $14.20, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBAY on June 09, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) has decreased by -1.17 when compared to last closing price of 9.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBAY Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.27. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 48.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 21,749 shares at the price of $9.08 back on May 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $197,387 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $51,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -59.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.