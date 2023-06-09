Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTOS is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTOS is $9.17, which is $2.49 above the current price. The public float for CTOS is 207.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTOS on June 09, 2023 was 278.40K shares.

CTOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) has surged by 0.28 when compared to previous closing price of 7.07, but the company has seen a 11.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTOS’s Market Performance

CTOS’s stock has risen by 11.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.54% and a quarterly rise of 4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Custom Truck One Source Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.13% for CTOS’s stock, with a 6.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTOS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

CTOS Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOS rose by +11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, Custom Truck One Source Inc. saw 12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTOS starting from Heinberg Marshall, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.53 back on May 15. After this action, Heinberg Marshall now owns 105,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc., valued at $130,646 using the latest closing price.

Heinberg Marshall, the Director of Custom Truck One Source Inc., purchase 311 shares at $6.48 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Heinberg Marshall is holding 205,304 shares at $2,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+21.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Custom Truck One Source Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 205.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 62.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.