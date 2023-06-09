Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.27relation to previous closing price of 21.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRNX is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRNX is $45.70, which is $24.99 above the current market price. The public float for CRNX is 47.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.31% of that float. The average trading volume for CRNX on June 09, 2023 was 458.62K shares.

CRNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has seen a -0.50% decrease in the past week, with a -6.17% drop in the past month, and a 26.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for CRNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for CRNX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $56 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

CRNX Trading at 10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.12. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 19.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Vivaldi Coelho Rogerio, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $22.06 back on Jun 08. After this action, Vivaldi Coelho Rogerio now owns 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $110,300 using the latest closing price.

Pizzuti Dana, the Chief Development Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,212 shares at $16.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Pizzuti Dana is holding 4,500 shares at $132,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -47.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,216.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.