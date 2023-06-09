Costamare Inc. (CMRE): A Technical Analysis

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is $11.00, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for CMRE is 52.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMRE on June 09, 2023 was 616.43K shares.

CMRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has decreased by -0.98 when compared to last closing price of 9.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMRE’s Market Performance

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has seen a 14.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.60% gain in the past month and a -10.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for CMRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.06% for CMRE’s stock, with a -5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

CMRE Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRE rose by +14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Costamare Inc. saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.98 for the present operating margin

+53.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costamare Inc. stands at +49.82. The total capital return value is set at 11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.17. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Costamare Inc. (CMRE), the company’s capital structure generated 119.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.51. Total debt to assets is 52.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.