Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) has jumped by 3.66 compared to previous close of 14.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cosan S.A. (CSAN) is $19.54, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for CSAN is 300.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On June 09, 2023, CSAN’s average trading volume was 412.60K shares.

CSAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cosan S.A. (CSAN) has seen a 9.50% increase in the past week, with a 14.40% rise in the past month, and a 27.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for CSAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.55% for CSAN’s stock, with a 14.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSAN Trading at 17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSAN rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Cosan S.A. saw 11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+22.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosan S.A. stands at +2.96. The total capital return value is set at 5.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cosan S.A. (CSAN), the company’s capital structure generated 278.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.56. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cosan S.A. (CSAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.