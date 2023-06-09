Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.46 in relation to its previous close of 44.62. However, the company has experienced a 14.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) Right Now?

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLFD is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLFD is $44.75, which is $15.64 above the current price. The public float for CLFD is 11.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLFD on June 09, 2023 was 398.38K shares.

CLFD’s Market Performance

The stock of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has seen a 14.61% increase in the past week, with a 26.90% rise in the past month, and a -11.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for CLFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.43% for CLFD stock, with a simple moving average of -39.75% for the last 200 days.

CLFD Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +29.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLFD rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.24. In addition, Clearfield Inc. saw -50.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLFD starting from HAYSSEN CHARLES N, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Feb 13. After this action, HAYSSEN CHARLES N now owns 136,847 shares of Clearfield Inc., valued at $181,500 using the latest closing price.

ROTH RONALD G, the Chairman of the Board of Clearfield Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $64.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROTH RONALD G is holding 1,254,783 shares at $198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+41.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearfield Inc. stands at +18.22. The total capital return value is set at 44.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.00. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Clearfield Inc. (CLFD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.98. Total debt to assets is 16.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.