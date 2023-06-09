Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is 19.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLH is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) is $158.30, which is $4.26 above the current market price. The public float for CLH is 50.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On June 09, 2023, CLH’s average trading volume was 412.80K shares.

CLH) stock’s latest price update

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.11 in comparison to its previous close of 157.36, however, the company has experienced a 2.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLH’s Market Performance

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has experienced a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.66% rise in the past month, and a 14.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for CLH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.36% for CLH’s stock, with a 21.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CLH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $165 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

CLH Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLH rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.56. In addition, Clean Harbors Inc. saw 34.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLH starting from Welch John R., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $150.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, Welch John R. now owns 12,427 shares of Clean Harbors Inc., valued at $150,430 using the latest closing price.

BANUCCI EUGENE G, the Director of Clean Harbors Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $144.59 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BANUCCI EUGENE G is holding 10,618 shares at $1,445,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+24.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Harbors Inc. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 14.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH), the company’s capital structure generated 134.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.