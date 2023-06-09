Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 2.29. However, the company has seen a -14.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is $3.60, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 41.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.14% of that float. On June 09, 2023, CIFR’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

CIFR’s Market Performance

CIFR’s stock has seen a -14.15% decrease for the week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month and a 67.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.21% for Cipher Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for CIFR’s stock, with a 44.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $4 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

CIFR Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR fell by -13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 295.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc. stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.