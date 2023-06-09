Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.62 in comparison to its previous close of 1.36, however, the company has experienced a 16.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that A Small-Cap Way to Play Streaming’s Next Big Opportunity

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CSSE is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSSE is $7.50, which is $6.34 above than the current price. The public float for CSSE is 12.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.38% of that float. The average trading volume of CSSE on June 09, 2023 was 505.81K shares.

CSSE’s Market Performance

CSSE stock saw a decrease of 16.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -61.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.88% for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.37% for CSSE’s stock, with a -71.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

CSSE Trading at -16.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE rose by +16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3893. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw -71.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from DeNicola Cosmo, who purchase 26,990 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Jun 02. After this action, DeNicola Cosmo now owns 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., valued at $413,757 using the latest closing price.

NEWMARK L AMY, the Director of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., purchase 16,000 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that NEWMARK L AMY is holding 16,000 shares at $223,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.84 for the present operating margin

+6.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -40.17. Equity return is now at value -210.70, with -20.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.