Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNTG is -0.92.

The public float for CNTG is 10.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On June 09, 2023, CNTG’s average trading volume was 956.99K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CNTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) has decreased by -5.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTG’s Market Performance

CNTG’s stock has fallen by -12.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.28% and a quarterly drop of -26.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Centogene N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.73% for CNTG’s stock, with a -21.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2021.

CNTG Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTG fell by -12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8278. In addition, Centogene N.V. saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTG

Equity return is now at value -144.50, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.