Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s (CLDX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has gone up by 10.71% for the week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month and a -19.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.02% for CLDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.33% for CLDX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLDX is at 2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLDX is $66.33, which is $30.76 above the current market price. The public float for CLDX is 46.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CLDX on June 09, 2023 was 621.52K shares.

CLDX) stock’s latest price update

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.97 in relation to its previous close of 35.23. However, the company has experienced a 10.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CLDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLDX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $66 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

CLDX Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDX rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.93. In addition, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. saw -20.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDX starting from KELER TIBOR, who sale 16,860 shares at the price of $36.93 back on Dec 07. After this action, KELER TIBOR now owns 7,357 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc., valued at $622,611 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Sarah, the SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. of Celldex Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,355 shares at $36.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cavanaugh Sarah is holding 1,284 shares at $49,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4543.74 for the present operating margin

+40.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4765.59. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.22. Total debt to assets is 1.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 433.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.