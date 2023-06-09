CDW Corporation (CDW) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CDW stock has gone down by -1.86%, with a monthly gain of 1.37% and a quarterly plunge of -13.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for CDW Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for CDW stock, with a simple moving average of -6.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) Right Now?

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDW is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDW is $200.08, which is $26.39 above the current price. The public float for CDW is 134.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDW on June 09, 2023 was 959.73K shares.

CDW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) has decreased by -1.25 when compared to last closing price of 172.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that Apple Stock Is Top Pick, but Hardware Sector Set for Pain, Says Morgan Stanley

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $200 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

CDW Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.64. In addition, CDW Corporation saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from LEAHY CHRISTINE A, who purchase 3,050 shares at the price of $163.62 back on May 04. After this action, LEAHY CHRISTINE A now owns 68,622 shares of CDW Corporation, valued at $499,041 using the latest closing price.

ZARCONE DONNA F, the Director of CDW Corporation, sale 4,703 shares at $203.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ZARCONE DONNA F is holding 18,058 shares at $955,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.51 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corporation stands at +4.69. The total capital return value is set at 21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.58. Equity return is now at value 78.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corporation (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 414.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.57. Total debt to assets is 50.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 376.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CDW Corporation (CDW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.