Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (CBOE) Stock: A -0.17% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a -0.31% drop in the past month, and a 11.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for CBOE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for CBOE’s stock, with a 7.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is $147.00, which is $13.0 above the current market price. The public float for CBOE is 105.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBOE on June 09, 2023 was 675.82K shares.

CBOE) stock’s latest price update

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 133.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/22 that Nasdaq, NYSE Win Court Battle With SEC Over Market Data

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $144 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

CBOE Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.73. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Isaacson Christopher A, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $133.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Isaacson Christopher A now owns 61,349 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $515,823 using the latest closing price.

RATTERMAN JOSEPH P, the Director of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $135.96 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that RATTERMAN JOSEPH P is holding 22,615 shares at $2,039,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.