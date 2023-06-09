Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBIO is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBIO is $3.00, The public float for CBIO is 27.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBIO on June 09, 2023 was 237.53K shares.

CBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) has dropped by -6.49 compared to previous close of 0.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBIO’s Market Performance

CBIO’s stock has risen by 5.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.40% and a quarterly rise of 2.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for CBIO’s stock, with a -21.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

CBIO Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2280. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw -31.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at -1038.04. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.