Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSWC is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CSWC is $21.56, which is $1.85 above the current price. The public float for CSWC is 27.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSWC on June 09, 2023 was 328.21K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CSWC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) has jumped by 0.40 compared to previous close of 19.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSWC’s Market Performance

CSWC’s stock has risen by 5.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.44% and a quarterly rise of 14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Capital Southwest Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.22% for CSWC’s stock, with a 8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSWC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSWC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSWC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

CSWC Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSWC rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, Capital Southwest Corporation saw 15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSWC starting from Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $19.69 back on Feb 06. After this action, Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn now owns 7,907 shares of Capital Southwest Corporation, valued at $9,843 using the latest closing price.

Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, the Director of Capital Southwest Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn is holding 7,262 shares at $9,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.32 for the present operating margin

+97.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital Southwest Corporation stands at +32.32. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.