Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CEI is -1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CEI is 20.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEI on June 09, 2023 was 669.72K shares.

CEI) stock’s latest price update

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. However, the company has seen a -2.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

CEI’s Market Performance

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has experienced a -2.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.93% drop in the past month, and a -37.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for CEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.27% for CEI’s stock, with a -79.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEI Trading at -23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0875. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -49.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Equity return is now at value 170.90, with -111.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.