Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, CAL stock has gone up by 29.99%, with a monthly gain of 4.46% and a quarterly plunge of -8.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Caleres Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.31% for CAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Right Now?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Caleres Inc. (CAL) by analysts is $30.50, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for CAL is 34.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CAL was 594.24K shares.

CAL) stock’s latest price update

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL)’s stock price has soared by 2.02 in relation to previous closing price of 22.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

CAL Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +29.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.87. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Freidman Daniel R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Freidman Daniel R now owns 53,498 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the Executive Chair of Caleres Inc., sale 1,280 shares at $26.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 110,236 shares at $33,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+42.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at +5.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.27. Equity return is now at value 47.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Caleres Inc. (CAL), the company’s capital structure generated 211.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.85. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Caleres Inc. (CAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.