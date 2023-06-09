CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has gone up by 15.17% for the week, with a -0.49% drop in the past month and a -51.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.76% for CAMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.69% for CAMP’s stock, with a -45.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAMP is 2.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is $5.31, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for CAMP is 35.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On June 09, 2023, CAMP’s average trading volume was 153.76K shares.

CAMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) has increased by 13.26 when compared to last closing price of 1.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

CAMP Trading at -13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMP rose by +15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7700. In addition, CalAmp Corp. saw -54.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAMP starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 27. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 3,424,059 shares of CalAmp Corp., valued at $112,970 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the Director of CalAmp Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 3,399,059 shares at $88,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.81 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for CalAmp Corp. stands at -11.02. Equity return is now at value -155.80, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.