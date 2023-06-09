Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT)’s stock price has increased by 2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 73.52. However, the company has seen a 14.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/05/23 that Cowboy Chic Is Hot, but Boot Barn Is No Passing Fad

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is 13.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is 2.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is $83.08, which is $7.68 above the current market price. The public float for BOOT is 29.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.61% of that float. On June 09, 2023, BOOT’s average trading volume was 794.68K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT’s stock has seen a 14.96% increase for the week, with a 6.65% rise in the past month and a -0.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.53% for BOOT’s stock, with a 9.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.59. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 20.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Hackman Gregory V., who sale 15,749 shares at the price of $69.16 back on May 26. After this action, Hackman Gregory V. now owns 57,120 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $1,089,258 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 56,880 shares at $80.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 35,701 shares at $4,604,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +10.29. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.