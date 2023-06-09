B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 13.43. However, the company has seen a 3.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BGS is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is $15.17, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for BGS is 70.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.79% of that float. On June 09, 2023, BGS’s average trading volume was 808.86K shares.

BGS’s Market Performance

BGS’s stock has seen a 3.86% increase for the week, with a -12.03% drop in the past month and a -10.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for B&G Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for BGS’s stock, with a -9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $9 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

BGS Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.22. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 20.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wacha Bruce C, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.81 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wacha Bruce C now owns 46,491 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $185,125 using the latest closing price.

Wenner David L, the Director of B&G Foods Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $14.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Wenner David L is holding 760,392 shares at $280,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.35. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 283.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.90. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 275.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.