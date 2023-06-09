Banc of California Inc. (BANC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has seen a 16.29% increase in the past week, with a 24.44% gain in the past month, and a -17.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for BANC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.71% for BANC stock, with a simple moving average of -16.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is 8.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BANC is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Banc of California Inc. (BANC) is $16.30, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for BANC is 55.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On June 09, 2023, BANC’s average trading volume was 694.19K shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 12.94. However, the company has seen a 16.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BANC Trading at 11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +25.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC rose by +16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Banc of California Inc. saw -19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Rice Joseph J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rice Joseph J now owns 9,500 shares of Banc of California Inc., valued at $84,375 using the latest closing price.

SZNEWAJS ROBERT D, the Director of Banc of California Inc., purchase 3,200 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SZNEWAJS ROBERT D is holding 81,008 shares at $35,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc. stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc. (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.