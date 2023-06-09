Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) has increased by 7.27 when compared to last closing price of 1.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCEL is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BCEL is $8.94, which is $7.76 above the current price. The public float for BCEL is 31.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCEL on June 09, 2023 was 119.27K shares.

BCEL’s Market Performance

BCEL stock saw an increase of 19.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.27% and a quarterly increase of -16.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for Atreca Inc. (BCEL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.34% for BCEL’s stock, with a -12.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL rose by +19.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0724. In addition, Atreca Inc. saw 47.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from Orwin John A, who sale 20,908 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Sep 02. After this action, Orwin John A now owns 100,492 shares of Atreca Inc., valued at $37,116 using the latest closing price.

Serafini Tito, the Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca Inc., sale 7,646 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Serafini Tito is holding 34,554 shares at $13,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12665.58 for the present operating margin

-819.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc. stands at -12617.79. Equity return is now at value -106.40, with -57.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atreca Inc. (BCEL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.