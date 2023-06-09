Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has seen a 4.85% increase in the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a 6.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for ATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for ATO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Right Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ATO is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATO is $130.75, which is $10.3 above the current market price. The public float for ATO is 139.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume for ATO on June 09, 2023 was 991.43K shares.

ATO) stock’s latest price update

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO)’s stock price has soared by 0.31 in relation to previous closing price of 117.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $113 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

ATO Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.94. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw 4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from WALTERS DIANA J, who sale 390 shares at the price of $117.50 back on May 05. After this action, WALTERS DIANA J now owns 2,584 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $45,825 using the latest closing price.

COCKLIN KIM R, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 12,500 shares at $114.54 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that COCKLIN KIM R is holding 217,668 shares at $1,431,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.