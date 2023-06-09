Assessing the Risk and Potential of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) Stock

In the past week, STBX stock has gone down by -0.69%, with a monthly decline of -12.50% and a quarterly plunge of -15.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.64% for STBX’s stock, with a -0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) is 32.25x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for STBX is 16.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On June 09, 2023, STBX’s average trading volume was 453.96K shares.

STBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has dropped by -4.97 compared to previous close of 3.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STBX Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX fell by -0.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw 5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.