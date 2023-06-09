Ashland Inc. (ASH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is above average at 19.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ashland Inc. (ASH) is $115.09, which is $30.36 above the current market price. The public float for ASH is 52.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASH on June 09, 2023 was 456.73K shares.

ASH) stock’s latest price update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 88.38. However, the company has seen a 1.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASH’s Market Performance

Ashland Inc. (ASH) has seen a 1.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.16% decline in the past month and a -13.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for ASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.05% for ASH stock, with a simple moving average of -14.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ASH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ASH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

ASH Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.58. In addition, Ashland Inc. saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from Sandler Ricky C, who purchase 224,156 shares at the price of $100.20 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Ricky C now owns 4,083,978 shares of Ashland Inc., valued at $22,460,431 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Ricky C, the Director of Ashland Inc., sale 224,156 shares at $100.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sandler Ricky C is holding 4,083,978 shares at $22,460,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+27.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Inc. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ashland Inc. (ASH), the company’s capital structure generated 42.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ashland Inc. (ASH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.