Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) is above average at 2.60x. The 36-month beta value for ASC is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASC is $20.00, which is $7.99 above than the current price. The public float for ASC is 36.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ASC on June 09, 2023 was 811.08K shares.

ASC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) has decreased by -1.40 when compared to last closing price of 12.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASC’s Market Performance

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has experienced a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.36% drop in the past month, and a -32.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for ASC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.65% for ASC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

ASC Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corporation saw -16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.77 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardmore Shipping Corporation stands at +31.06. The total capital return value is set at 22.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.74. Equity return is now at value 43.40, with 25.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.72. Total debt to assets is 25.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.