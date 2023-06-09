Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has gone down by -1.35% for the week, with a -16.91% drop in the past month and a -53.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.85% for AMTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for AMTI’s stock, with a -64.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is $0.50, The public float for AMTI is 30.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On June 09, 2023, AMTI’s average trading volume was 136.30K shares.

AMTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) has decreased by -7.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2021.

AMTI Trading at -7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2724. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Mahmood Tahir Ph.D., who sale 1,802 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. now owns 73,626 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., valued at $901 using the latest closing price.

Cross Shawn, the President & COO of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., sale 934 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cross Shawn is holding 60,156 shares at $467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -84.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.63. Equity return is now at value -163.50, with -96.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.25. Total debt to assets is 33.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.