AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) has increased by 3.10 when compared to last closing price of 9.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for ANGO is 37.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANGO on June 09, 2023 was 338.40K shares.

ANGO’s Market Performance

The stock of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has seen a 3.21% increase in the past week, with a 12.69% rise in the past month, and a -12.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for ANGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.02% for ANGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $13 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

ANGO Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, AngioDynamics Inc. saw -25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 4,633 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 31. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,189 shares of AngioDynamics Inc., valued at $59,997 using the latest closing price.

Trowbridge Stephen A, the EVP and CFO of AngioDynamics Inc., purchase 1,083 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Trowbridge Stephen A is holding 89,581 shares at $14,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.