Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Timken Company (TKR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is above average at 14.97x. The 36-month beta value for TKR is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TKR is $94.45, which is $8.13 above than the current price. The public float for TKR is 63.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume of TKR on June 09, 2023 was 605.61K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TKR) stock’s latest price update

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 83.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TKR’s Market Performance

The Timken Company (TKR) has seen a 14.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.37% gain in the past month and a -2.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for TKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.49% for TKR’s stock, with a 13.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $87 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

TKR Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.64. In addition, The Timken Company saw 18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Kyle Richard G, who sale 24,432 shares at the price of $74.64 back on May 23. After this action, Kyle Richard G now owns 383,082 shares of The Timken Company, valued at $1,823,642 using the latest closing price.

Kyle Richard G, the President and CEO of The Timken Company, sale 23,232 shares at $73.77 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Kyle Richard G is holding 383,082 shares at $1,713,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.56 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Timken Company stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Timken Company (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.50. Total debt to assets is 35.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, The Timken Company (TKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.