Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) is above average at 21.78x. The 36-month beta value for PBPB is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBPB is $6.00, The public float for PBPB is 22.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of PBPB on June 09, 2023 was 224.47K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

PBPB) stock’s latest price update

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB)’s stock price has dropped by -5.85 in relation to previous closing price of 8.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBPB’s Market Performance

PBPB’s stock has risen by 2.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.50% and a quarterly drop of -6.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Potbelly Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for PBPB’s stock, with a 20.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBPB Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBPB rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, Potbelly Corporation saw 47.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBPB starting from Wright Robert D., who purchase 5,988 shares at the price of $8.35 back on May 09. After this action, Wright Robert D. now owns 691,746 shares of Potbelly Corporation, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Cirulis Steven, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Potbelly Corporation, purchase 3,117 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Cirulis Steven is holding 327,077 shares at $26,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.32 for the present operating margin

+8.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Potbelly Corporation stands at +0.96. The total capital return value is set at 0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44.

Based on Potbelly Corporation (PBPB), the company’s capital structure generated 4,398.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.78. Total debt to assets is 80.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,786.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.