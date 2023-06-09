Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NIR is $8.00, The public float for NIR is 4.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. The average trading volume of NIR on June 09, 2023 was 540.95K shares.

NIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has increased by 8.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIR’s Market Performance

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has experienced a 14.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.47% drop in the past month, and a -81.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.56% for NIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for NIR’s stock, with a -77.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIR Trading at -27.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9165. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -81.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on May 25. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 30,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Greene Mark N, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc., purchase 21,277 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Greene Mark N is holding 26,532 shares at $42,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.