Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is above average at 13.19x. The 36-month beta value for MTSI is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTSI is $64.75, which is $4.6 above than the current price. The public float for MTSI is 51.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume of MTSI on June 09, 2023 was 484.23K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

MTSI) stock’s latest price update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 60.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has seen a -1.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.31% gain in the past month and a -13.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for MTSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for MTSI’s stock, with a -3.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $65 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

MTSI Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.25. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Dennehy Robert, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $59.90 back on May 18. After this action, Dennehy Robert now owns 45,585 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $194,675 using the latest closing price.

Roth Ambra R., the SVP, GC, HR & Secretary of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 830 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Roth Ambra R. is holding 8,469 shares at $49,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +65.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.22. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 39.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.

Conclusion

In summary, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.