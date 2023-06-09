Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is above average at 673.38x. The 36-month beta value for CINF is also noteworthy at 0.63.

The public float for CINF is 156.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of CINF on June 09, 2023 was 730.20K shares.

CINF) stock’s latest price update

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.11 in comparison to its previous close of 102.82, however, the company has experienced a 4.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CINF’s Market Performance

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has experienced a 4.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.64% drop in the past month, and a -11.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for CINF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for CINF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CINF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CINF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $117 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

CINF Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.52. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Aaron Thomas J, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $97.17 back on Jun 01. After this action, Aaron Thomas J now owns 6,240 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $48,584 using the latest closing price.

Debbink Dirk J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $98.39 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Debbink Dirk J is holding 47,960 shares at $98,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.