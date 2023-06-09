Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cibus Inc. (CBUS)

The 36-month beta value for CBUS is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CBUS is $36.25, which is $10.56 above than the current price. The public float for CBUS is 2.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of CBUS on June 09, 2023 was 14.06K shares.

CBUS stock's latest price update

Cibus Inc. (NASDAQ: CBUS)’s stock price has soared by 6.07 in relation to previous closing price of 24.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBUS’s Market Performance

CBUS’s stock has fallen by -1.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 58.58% and a quarterly rise of 39.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.85% for Cibus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.73% for CBUS’s stock, with a 90.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBUS Trading at 38.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.40%, as shares surge +46.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBUS fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.61. In addition, Cibus Inc. saw 248.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14248.41 for the present operating margin

-877.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cibus Inc. stands at -10758.60. The total capital return value is set at -84.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.57. Equity return is now at value -205.10, with -65.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cibus Inc. (CBUS), the company’s capital structure generated 192.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.79. Total debt to assets is 62.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 239.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Cibus Inc. (CBUS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.