Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Akili Inc. (AKLI)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKLI is $3.35, which is $2.15 above than the current price. The public float for AKLI is 63.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of AKLI on June 09, 2023 was 302.06K shares.

AKLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI) has jumped by 12.17 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKLI’s Market Performance

AKLI’s stock has risen by 10.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.20% and a quarterly drop of -17.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for Akili Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for AKLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKLI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AKLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKLI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

AKLI Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKLI rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2775. In addition, Akili Inc. saw 15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AKLI

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Akili Inc. (AKLI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.