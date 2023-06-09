An In-Depth Look at Interactive Strength Inc.’s (TRNR) Stock Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.27% for TRNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for TRNR’s stock, with a -1.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is $12.00, The public float for TRNR is 12.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On June 09, 2023, TRNR’s average trading volume was 159.15K shares.

TRNR) stock’s latest price update

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR)’s stock price has plunge by 12.53relation to previous closing price of 4.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRNR Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +39.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNR rose by +3.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Interactive Strength Inc. saw -21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNR starting from Wickens Bradley James, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Jun 01. After this action, Wickens Bradley James now owns 1,704,891 shares of Interactive Strength Inc., valued at $26,080 using the latest closing price.

Wickens Bradley James, the 10% Owner of Interactive Strength Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Wickens Bradley James is holding 1,699,891 shares at $114,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7980.18 for the present operating margin

-1302.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Strength Inc. stands at -8549.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.