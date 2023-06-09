An In-Depth Look at Immutep Limited’s (IMMP) Stock Performance

In the past week, IMMP stock has gone up by 1.99%, with a monthly gain of 25.00% and a quarterly surge of 15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.79% for Immutep Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for IMMP’s stock, with a 8.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMMP is $8.32, which is $7.1 above than the current price. The public float for IMMP is 87.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of IMMP on June 09, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

IMMP) stock’s latest price update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.53 compared to its previous closing price of 2.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for IMMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8.30 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

IMMP Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +28.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMP rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Immutep Limited saw 17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22528.35 for the present operating margin

-1111.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immutep Limited stands at -18906.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.56.

Based on Immutep Limited (IMMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,351.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Immutep Limited (IMMP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.