Amprius Technologies Inc.’s (AMPX) Stock: A 11.86% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has gone up by 20.00% for the week, with a 3.15% rise in the past month and a 48.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.99% for AMPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.86% for AMPX’s stock, with a 12.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPX is $14.50, which is $5.32 above the current price. The public float for AMPX is 15.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPX on June 09, 2023 was 239.85K shares.

AMPX) stock’s latest price update

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX)’s stock price has plunge by 9.94relation to previous closing price of 8.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

AMPX Trading at 7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +20.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc. saw 15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc. stands at -393.11. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.