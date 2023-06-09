Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE)’s stock price has dropped by -7.81 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPE on June 09, 2023 was 372.65K shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE stock saw an increase of -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.11% and a quarterly increase of -9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.55% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for AMPE’s stock, with a -39.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPE Trading at 11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares surge +34.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2809. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from MARTINO MICHAEL A, who purchase 76,890 shares at the price of $0.29 back on May 24. After this action, MARTINO MICHAEL A now owns 76,890 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $22,121 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 32,534 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 100,000 shares at $8,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Equity return is now at value -109.50, with -83.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.