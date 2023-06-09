Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMRX is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMRX is $3.50, which is $1.1 above the current price. The public float for AMRX is 118.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRX on June 09, 2023 was 942.61K shares.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.44 in comparison to its previous close of 2.46, however, the company has experienced a -4.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMRX’s Market Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has seen a -4.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 29.03% gain in the past month and a 43.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for AMRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.76% for AMRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AMRX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AMRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

AMRX Trading at 28.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +34.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRX starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 3,884,600 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,328,767 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,095,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5.88. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.17. Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 953.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.51. Total debt to assets is 74.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 918.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.