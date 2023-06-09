American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.03relation to previous closing price of 147.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is 32.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AWK is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is $161.00, which is $14.5 above the current market price. The public float for AWK is 180.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On June 09, 2023, AWK’s average trading volume was 942.49K shares.

AWK’s Market Performance

The stock of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has seen a 2.47% increase in the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a 8.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for AWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for AWK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

AWK Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.82. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Marberry Michael, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $142.35 back on May 18. After this action, Marberry Michael now owns 3,673 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $199,290 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Company Inc., purchase 675 shares at $145.89 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 1,238 shares at $98,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.