American Software Inc. (AMSWA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) has plunged by -20.72 when compared to previous closing price of 13.42, but the company has seen a -19.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) Right Now?

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by analysts is $18.67, which is $9.36 above the current market price. The public float for AMSWA is 31.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of AMSWA was 145.00K shares.

AMSWA’s Market Performance

AMSWA stock saw a decrease of -19.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for American Software Inc. (AMSWA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.75% for AMSWA stock, with a simple moving average of -26.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSWA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMSWA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSWA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on June 06th of the previous year 2022.

AMSWA Trading at -15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSWA fell by -19.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.69. In addition, American Software Inc. saw -27.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSWA starting from DOW H ALLAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Mar 31. After this action, DOW H ALLAN now owns 97,115 shares of American Software Inc., valued at $186,962 using the latest closing price.

Sell Bryan L., the Controller of American Software Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $12.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sell Bryan L. is holding 0 shares at $24,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+59.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Software Inc. stands at +10.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on American Software Inc. (AMSWA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.75. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Software Inc. (AMSWA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.